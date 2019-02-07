11:11
Kyrgyz army conscripts not to submit income declarations

Army conscripts and cadets of educational institutions, in particular the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, will not submit income declarations. The proposal of the State Committee for Defense Affairs was supported by the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

The conscripts were included in the register of civil servants. The State Committee for Defense Affairs decided to eliminate this contradiction, since the soldiers cannot be equated to the officials and they should not submit their income declarations.

According to the new Code of Violations, a civil servant is not brought to criminal responsibility, but punished with a fine of 30,000 soms for not submitting an income declaration.
