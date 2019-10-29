Chynybai Tursunbekov may become defendant in criminal case

The Prosecutor General’s Office instructed the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan to resume pre-trial proceedings on the illegal bankruptcy of the Bishkek distillery. Civic activist Melis Aspekov posted on Facebook.

He claims that Chynybai Tursunbekov (deputy of the Parliament from SDPK faction) illegally seized the Bishkek distillery and AkylInvestBank.

Melis Aspekov also indicated that as soon as he published the results of his investigation, he began to receive threats.

Chynybai Tursunbekov himself denied all the charges against him.