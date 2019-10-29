11:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Chynybai Tursunbekov may become defendant in criminal case

The Prosecutor General’s Office instructed the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan to resume pre-trial proceedings on the illegal bankruptcy of the Bishkek distillery. Civic activist Melis Aspekov posted on Facebook.

He claims that Chynybai Tursunbekov (deputy of the Parliament from SDPK faction) illegally seized the Bishkek distillery and AkylInvestBank.

Melis Aspekov also indicated that as soon as he published the results of his investigation, he began to receive threats.

Chynybai Tursunbekov himself denied all the charges against him.
link:
views: 31
Print
Related
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking
Chynybai Tursunbekov to nominate his candidacy for presidency. SDPK boos him
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
29 October, Tuesday
11:50
House arrest of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov extended House arrest of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Choton...
11:44
Chynybai Tursunbekov may become defendant in criminal case
11:28
CSTO military work out peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan
11:14
Illegal import of 22 tons of garlic revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
10:38
Kyrgyzstanis win 9 gold medals at Open Taekwondo Championship in Almaty