Issue of electricity tariffs increase repeatedly raised in Kyrgyzstan

It is necessary to increase electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov said at a government meeting today.

According to him, the power industry is working at the limit of opportunities, new industrial enterprises cannot be connected to the networks due to the overload of substations.

«We need to revise the tariff policy towards profitability,» said Oleg Pankratov.

Earlier, the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov assured that the tariffs for electricity and heat would remain the same this year.