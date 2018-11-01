09:15
Kyrgyzstani in serious condition hospitalized in St. Petersburg

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was hospitalized in serious condition in the city hospital 3 of St. Petersburg (Russia). Russian media reported.

According to preliminary data, the 31-year-old Kyrgyzstani fell from a height of 2-3 meters on October 30. He was hospitalized with an open head injury, brain contusion, hematoma of the occipital region, closed injury of the abdomen, chest, traumatic shock.

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia clarifies the circumstances of the incident, a request was sent to the competent authorities of the Russian Federation.
