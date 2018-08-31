Jeenbekov: Our task is to continue on the path of our ancestors

«Our main task is to continue on the glorious path of our ancestors, to honor the independence, to cherish freedom like the apple of our eye, and to hand it over to the next generation,» Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during the Independence Day celebrations.

According to him, «the patriotism, cherished in the depths of our hearts, the sense of duty to the bright memory of our ancestors and the freedom-loving spirit will lead us forward, giving strength and energy.»

«For the sake of the future of Kyrgyzstan, we must appreciate and cherish the peace and tranquility in the country, interethnic harmony, protect statehood and unity in society. This should become a sacred duty for every Kyrgyzstani,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.