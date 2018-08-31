15:26
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

Jeenbekov: Our task is to continue on the path of our ancestors

«Our main task is to continue on the glorious path of our ancestors, to honor the independence, to cherish freedom like the apple of our eye, and to hand it over to the next generation,» Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during the Independence Day celebrations.

According to him, «the patriotism, cherished in the depths of our hearts, the sense of duty to the bright memory of our ancestors and the freedom-loving spirit will lead us forward, giving strength and energy.»

«For the sake of the future of Kyrgyzstan, we must appreciate and cherish the peace and tranquility in the country, interethnic harmony, protect statehood and unity in society. This should become a sacred duty for every Kyrgyzstani,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day
President of Uzbekistan congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Putin hopes for strengthening of relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kyrgyzstan achieved a lot during years of independence
Head of state: Development of country depends on patriotism of each citizen
President: People have proved their readiness to fight for justice
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Freedom can be achieved only through relentless struggle
Celebration of Independence Day begins on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek
Ex-president Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Ex-presidents Atambayev, Otunbayeva invited to celebration of Independence Day
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language