Bodies of two Kyrgyzstanis died on Sakhalin to be sent home

The bodies of two Kyrgyzstanis, who were killed in the collapse of a factory roof on Sakhalin, are to be sent home, to Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the diplomatic mission, the cargo 200 will be delivered on August 23. The remaining injured Kyrgyzstanis (eight people) are in a hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderately severe.

The roof of one of the buildings of the former pulp and paper mill collapsed on August 19 in Poronaysk (Sakhalin Oblast). The people who conducted work at the facility were injured; two Kyrgyzstanis were killed.