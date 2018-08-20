Kyrgyzstani killed by factory roof collapse on Sakhalin

Roof of one of the buildings of the former pulp and paper mill collapsed in Poronaisk (Sakhalin Oblast). As the Department of Civil Defense and Emergency Situations of the local administration reported, the people who conducted work at the facility turned out to be under the debris. One of them died. Six were taken to the regional hospital.

Investigators and the police specify the works at the facility and the number of people in the building during the accident.

According to the press service of the regional government, the Sakhalin authorities keep under special control the situation with the elimination of the consequences of the collapse of the roof of the building of the former pulp and paper mill in Poronaisk.

«According to preliminary data, one person was killed, five were taken to the local central district hospital. Two more workers may be under the debris, we continue searching for them,» said the head of the Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Department of the administration of Poronaisk district Vladimir Akhmetshin. The victim is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, there are also Kyrgyz citizens among the injured.

The Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk contacted the local authorities. There is a search for relatives of the injured and the deceased.

According to the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan, eight people were injured.