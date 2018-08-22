Kyrgyzstan equates cooperatives with farms, exempting from basic taxes

Cooperatives were equated with farms, exempting them from basic taxes in Kyrgyzstan. The Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov told at a press conference.

According to him, farmers pay only one tax — land tax. The cooperatives were also exempted from income tax, VAT, sales tax, leaving only land tax.

«People must unite into cooperatives in order we can join large trading networks and export agricultural products. Every farmer grows different products now. It is difficult to form a single grade of goods. As a result, we are forced to refuse trade networks in exports,» said Oleg Pankratov.