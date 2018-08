A station of the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences in Osh region registered an earthquake with a strength of 4 points in the epicenter today at 9.49 am. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, 3.5-point quake was felt in Nura village, 2.5-point tremors — in Kara-Kindik village.

According to preliminary data, no victims or damages were reported.