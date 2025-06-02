19:27
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan

An updated five-year development program for Kyrgyzstan until 2030 will soon be presented. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov announced at a press conference.

According to him, it will be fundamentally different from previous documents and will focus on new, bolder, and more flexible approaches to development.

«We have already surpassed the strategy until 2040, which was adopted in 2017. But due to bureaucracy, work is still being done according to outdated programs. It is time to review approaches and abandon ineffective solutions,» Edil Baisalov noted.

Old state programs adopted in the 2000s will be abolished and sent to the archives. The Ministry of Justice has already received the relevant instructions.

The new strategy is designed to last until 2030 and is aimed at «real, modern challenges.» «It will become the basis for a new course of development for Kyrgyzstan — flexible, relevant, and future-oriented,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet said.
link: https://24.kg/english/331297/
views: 145
Print
Related
Development Strategy of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan approved
President asks donors to help with implementation of development strategy
President tells about main points of Development Strategy until 2040
Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan until 2040 outlines social offer of society
Final version of country's development strategy to be discussed in July
Government focused on improving life, development of economy and regions
Osmonbek Artykbayev: Kyrgyzstan became more developed country for 4 years
Kyrgyzstan promises to build water pipelines in 657 villages, 22 towns by 2026
List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
18:29
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teac...
18:21
It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian — Edil Baisalov
18:10
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
18:03
Ex-head of Osh city kaziyat Mirlan Toktomushev taken into custody again
17:55
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council