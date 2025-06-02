New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan

An updated five-year development program for Kyrgyzstan until 2030 will soon be presented. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov announced at a press conference.

According to him, it will be fundamentally different from previous documents and will focus on new, bolder, and more flexible approaches to development.

«We have already surpassed the strategy until 2040, which was adopted in 2017. But due to bureaucracy, work is still being done according to outdated programs. It is time to review approaches and abandon ineffective solutions,» Edil Baisalov noted.

Old state programs adopted in the 2000s will be abolished and sent to the archives. The Ministry of Justice has already received the relevant instructions.

The new strategy is designed to last until 2030 and is aimed at «real, modern challenges.» «It will become the basis for a new course of development for Kyrgyzstan — flexible, relevant, and future-oriented,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet said.