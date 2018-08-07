15:36
Historical Museum of Kyrgyzstan to be opened on August 30

The Historical Museum of Kyrgyzstan will be opened after reconstruction on August 30. The head of the Department for Preservation and Development of the Historical and Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture Cholpon Tentieva told at a press conference.

According to her, the National Historical Museum is reaching the level of the world’s museums.

«The building of the museum will function on the basis of the concept of a smart home with a built-in Time Scale display. There are 58 museums in Kyrgyzstan; all of them are Soviet type museums. The historical museum will serve as a model for others,» Cholpon Tentieva said.
