External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The day before, the External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj arrived at Tamchi International Airport as part of her official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is expected that the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will receive the head of the External Affairs Ministry of India.

In addition, talks with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev are planned during the visit to discuss the state and prospects of interstate relations.