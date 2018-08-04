15:03
USD 68.15
EUR 78.91
RUB 1.07
English

Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region

A mudflow protection dam in Kara-Tumshuk area of Kadamdzhai district, Batken region literally has been saving the whole village from landslides for several years. The Office of the UN World Food Program in Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At present, residents of Kyzyl-Korgon village quietly cultivate rice, using every meter of land. There are many rice fields near the dam that go through the village to the banks of Sokh River (Kozhoshken). The river serves as a border with the Uzbek enclave Sokh.

According to residents of Ak-Turpak and Kyzyl-Korgon villages, many people would have long left this place because of the constant threat of mudflows and landslides. But the constructed mudflow-protecting dam created conditions for agriculture and residing for 26 families. The funds for the project were allocated by Russia.

«Within the Food for Work program of WFP, 51 people from low-income and vulnerable families of Ak-Turpak rural area received vitaminized vegetable oil and enriched wheat flour for participation in the construction of the dam,» the WFP Office told.
link:
views: 160
Print
Related
Sappers extract 20 bombs left from the 1950s in Batken region
Cause of fire at gas filling station in Batken found
Mudflow hits Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to visit Batken region
Mudflow floods 32 houses in Ak-Sai village of Issyk-Kul region
Mudflow hits Kara-Buura district of Talas region
At least 31 houses damaged by mudflows in Batken region
Mudflows wash away dams in Lyailyak district, posing threat to schools
PM instructs to provide targeted assistance to affected residents of Lyailyak
State of emergency declared in Lyailyak district
Popular
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus
7,760 million soms to be spent on theatrical performance in Kyrchyn 7,760 million soms to be spent on theatrical performance in Kyrchyn
Bishkek mayor elections. Aziz Surakmatov submits documents to TEC Bishkek mayor elections. Aziz Surakmatov submits documents to TEC