Rector of Bishkek State University leaves post, competition announced

Rector of the Bishkek State University named after K. Karasaev has left his post. Employees of the educational institution confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Former rector Abdylda Musaev has left the post he held for 14 years. The duties of the rector will be performed by the vice-rector of BSU for research work Gulnara Murzakhmetova until a special order of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ministry has announced a competition to fill the position of rector of BSU, in which citizens under 65 years old, who meet the following established qualification requirements can participate:

— higher professional education;

— academic degree and academic title (candidate of sciences, doctor of sciences, associate professor);

— at least five years of experience in research or scientific and pedagogical work.

The Ministry of Education and Science added that documents can be submitted until February 20, 2025.