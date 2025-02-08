15:53
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Rector of Bishkek State University leaves post, competition announced

Rector of the Bishkek State University named after K. Karasaev has left his post. Employees of the educational institution confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Former rector Abdylda Musaev has left the post he held for 14 years. The duties of the rector will be performed by the vice-rector of BSU for research work Gulnara Murzakhmetova until a special order of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ministry has announced a competition to fill the position of rector of BSU, in which citizens under 65 years old, who meet the following established qualification requirements can participate:

— higher professional education;

— academic degree and academic title (candidate of sciences, doctor of sciences, associate professor);

— at least five years of experience in research or scientific and pedagogical work.

The Ministry of Education and Science added that documents can be submitted until February 20, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/319332/
views: 139
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 20 quotas for doctoral studies
Graduates with honors can get into personnel reserve without competition
Transition to 12-year education: Education Ministry tells about innovations
Russian school textbooks to be adapted to standards of Kyrgyzstan
First group of teachers in Kyrgyzstan receives laptops
Sadyr Japarov opens Law Academy of Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
Rector of Law Academy of Prosecutor General's Office appointed
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption
School No. 35 in Bishkek to get 100 Chromebooks for Google pilot project
Transfer of Sapat schools to Maarif: Teaching staff not to be dismissed
Popular
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
8 February, Saturday
15:25
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzst...
15:10
Register of controlled persons launched on Russia’s Interior Ministry website
14:45
Aigul Japarova visits Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival
14:35
Penitentiary Service donates playpens, toys to children of convicted women
14:27
Rector of Bishkek State University leaves post, competition announced