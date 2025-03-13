16:26
New rector of Bishkek State University appointed

Mirlan Dyldaev has been appointed rector of Bishkek State University (BSU) with a six-month probationary period. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, he was selected in accordance with the regulation on the procedure for appointing, dismissing and certifying heads of state higher educational institutions, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Mirlan Dyldaev is a Doctor of Geographical Sciences.

Since September 2023, he had worked as the Director of the Institute of Natural Sciences and Tourism of the Kyrgyz State University named after Ishenaly Arabaev. Previously, he was the dean of the Faculty of Ecology and Management of BSU, associate professor at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.

He speaks Russian and Kyrgyz.

It was reported in February 2025 that Abdylda Musayev left the post of rector of BSU, which he had held for 14 years. After this, the Ministry of Education announced a competition.
