Begimai Karybekova to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe 2018

Miss Universe 2018 pageant will start in Bangkok (Thailand) on December 17. Begimai Karybekova will represent Kyrgyzstan. She is the holder of the title Miss Kyrgyzstan 2017.

Bangkok Post informs that Thai authorities hope that the interest of tourists to the country will increase significantly and this will bring a significant additional income.

Begimai Karybekova is a student and a model. She is working on a photo session for presentation now. The model stressed that it was a great honor for her to become the first representative of Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant.

She previously participated in various beauty pageants — Miss Intercontinental, Top Model of the World, Miss Tourism China.

Begimai Karybekova was not able to participate in Miss World 2017 contest, as she did not get visa to China on time.

Miss Universe is one of the most prestigious beauty contests. It has been held annually since 1952.