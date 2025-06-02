Representative of Thailand wins Miss World contest for the first time

The Miss World final took place in Hyderabad, India. 21-year-old Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand was crowned the new queen of beauty. She triumphed over 107 contestants, becoming the first Thai woman to win the title in the competition’s 72-year history. The website of event’s organizing committee reports.

The winner received the crown from Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic. The ceremony took place at the HITEX Exhibition Center and became a true celebration of beauty, intelligence, and social responsibility.

A student of international relations and a model, Opal is also passionate about psychology and anthropology. She is an active volunteer and shares her home with 16 cats and 5 dogs.

Kyrgyzstan was represented at the event by Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025, Aizhan Chanachaeva.