Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025

The final of the national beauty pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 was held in Bishkek, bringing together some of the country’s most beautiful and talented young women.

The main title of Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 went to Ayana Rasul kyzy. She said the crown was not only a great honor but also a huge responsibility. Along with the title, she received a certificate for 200,000 soms.

«I would like every girl in our country to believe in herself and know that hard work, perseverance, and love for the Motherland always lead to victory,» Ayana said after the announcement of the results.

In addition to the main winner, the jury awarded three other titles:

  • Anara Esengeldieva won Miss Kyrgyzstan Universe title and will represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe.
  • Medina Ermekova became Miss Kyrgyzstan Grand International and will compete at Miss Grand International.
  • Suzanna Umetova earned the title of Miss Kyrgyzstan International and will take part in Miss International pageant.

Ayana is the younger sister of singer Aigerim Rasul kyzy and the daughter of People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan Rasul Mamatkulov.
