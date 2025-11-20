13:37
Kyrgyzstani stuns at Miss Universe with spectacular golden eagle costume

At the Miss Universe international pageant, Kyrgyzstan’s representative made a striking impression by presenting a national costume inspired by the image of a golden eagle.

Mary Kuvakova appeared on stage in a majestic outfit crafted in gold and bronze tones, featuring enormous wings adorned with feathers and decorative elements. The costume highlighted the power and nobility of the predatory bird, which symbolizes freedom, courage, and the national spirit of the Kyrgyz people.

The costume’s designer, Tolgonai Abyshkaeva (brand Baira), shared her emotions on social media:

«I truly love my job because it allows me to create beauty that brings joy to its wearer and pride to the entire country! Mary did an amazing job, presenting the costume with dignity! The image of the golden eagle!»

Viewers and social media users are actively discussing the Kyrgyz contestant’s impressive performance, with many noting that it is one of the most beautiful national costumes presented by Kyrgyzstan on the world stage in recent years.
