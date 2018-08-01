First Ambassador of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan Sergey Rutskiy passes away

The former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan Sergey Rutskiy died in the city of Minsk today. The press service of the Embassy of Belarus in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sergey Rutskiy served as permanent representative of the Council of Ministers of Belarus in 1992 and 1993 and from 1993 to 1995 — as authorized representative of Belarus in Kyrgyzstan.

«Taking the responsible government posts, Sergey Rutskiy gave a lot of energy and knowledge to the selfless carrying out of his official duty, he earned the deserved authority and respect of his colleagues at work,» the report said.

The Embassy of Belarus in Kyrgyzstan expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.