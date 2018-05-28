Ex-ombudsman asks president for assistance in retrial of Tekebayev’s case

Ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbek Akun and members of the Democratic Movement of Kyrgyzstan asked the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to assist in retrial of the case of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev, convicted under the Article «Corruption,» and other prisoners, who were convicted for political reasons. Tursunbek Akun informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he and his colleagues in the movement prepared an appeal addressed to the head of state. «We do not ask to pardon Omurbek Tekebayev and the other accused. Sooronbai Jeenbekov can help with retrial of their fabricated cases,» Tursunbek Akun said.

The application for review of the criminal case of Ata Meken party leader, Omurbek Tekebayev, was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Tursunbek Akun added that he offered the head of state to consider the issue of organizing a meeting with the public and political figures in the format of a round table discussion. «Such meetings should be held constantly. We will discuss all the acute issues and look for ways to solve them,» Tursunbek Akun stressed.