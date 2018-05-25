17:31
Historical Museum reconstruction. Furniture from Europe for €771,000 purchased

The chairs, tables, as well as upholstered furniture were delivered from Europe for the National Historical Museum. The information became known today at the visiting session of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.

According to the contractor SMU-3 LLC, furniture for the lobby was bought for €271,968, for the wardrobe — €142,569, for the entrance zone and cafe — €224,056 and for a conference hall and a cinema hall for €132,516.

Referring to each other, neither the management of the museum, nor the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, nor the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities provided information on the amount of furniture, which cost €771,109 (61,716,400 soms.)
