Reconstruction of stadium in Bishkek: Head of Football Union gives instructions

A visiting meeting was held at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium with the participation of the head of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU), Kamchybek Tashiev.

It was also attended by representatives of the KFU, Bishkek City Hall, the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, and the Athletics Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Instructions were given for the upcoming reconstruction of the stadium. The City Hall has been tasked with carrying out work to improve the area around the stadium, the KFU is responsible for improving the condition of the football field and repairing the stadium’s lighting system. The Ministry of Finance and the State Agency for Architecture were instructed to plan repairs and find the necessary sources of financing.

Reconstruction of the stadium will begin on June 10; it is planned to be completed in September 2024.