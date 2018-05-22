Ministry offers to ratify Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan offers to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 13, 2006. The bill was submitted for public discussion.

Kyrgyzstan joined the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on September 21, 2011.

«The number of people with disabilities is growing from year to year. In 2011, the number of disabled people in Kyrgyzstan was 142,400, and by January 1, 2018, it increased to 181,400,» background statement says.

The document noted positive changes in the sphere of ensuring the rights of the people with disabilities thanks to the joint efforts of the state bodies, international organizations, and the civil society. Nevertheless, persons with disabilities face barriers in their participation in the life of the society.

«Sources of financial support for measures to implement the law are funds of the republican and local budgets, charitable contributions and donations, donor funds, grants, sponsor aid, and other sources not prohibited by the Kyrgyz law,» the statement says.

In December 2017, the deputies of the Parliament adopted a resolution, instructing the government to begin the process of ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.