Kyrgyzstan intends to join Convention on Reduction of Statelessness

The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan has drafted a bill on the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness. The document has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the background statement, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaims that everyone has the right to a citizenship. Stateless people are among the most vulnerable groups in the world, often denied the right to work, education and health care.

The 1961 Convention is the basis of the international regime for the protection of stateless persons. It defines such people, helps establish the legal identity of such persons and requires that their fundamental rights and freedoms be ensured without discrimination.

«Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the convention is an important step in the context of bringing national legislation into line with international standards. The advantages of the convention are obvious both from the point of view of international law and for the protection of human rights. Joining the convention confirms the state’s commitment to international human rights and migration law, helps strengthen the country’s reputation in the international arena and demonstrates responsibility for protecting the most vulnerable groups of the population,» the Ministry of Digital Development notes.

In 2019, the Kyrgyz Republic became the first state in the world to resolve all known cases of statelessness, ensuring universal birth registration and bringing its legislation into line with international standards.

At the same time, work to prevent new cases of statelessness continues.

Joining the convention will help reduce the number of stateless persons and persons with undetermined citizenship. As a result, these people will be able to obtain permission for legal residence and the opportunity to enjoy basic human rights, such as access to education, health care, employment, the right to purchase real estate, open a bank account and marry.