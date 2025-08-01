Kyrgyzstan joins Convention on Assistance in Case of Nuclear Accident

The Law on the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency has been adopted. The document was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The Convention, to which Kyrgyzstan has acceded, was adopted on September 26, 1986 in Vienna after the Chernobyl disaster and regulates international cooperation in providing prompt and effective assistance to states in the event of radiation emergencies.

According to the law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has to send the instrument of accession to the depositary — the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The document will enter into force in 15 days.