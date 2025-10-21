10:33
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies ILO Private Employment Agencies Convention

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On the Ratification of International Labour Organization’s Private Employment Agencies Convention No. 181.»

The Convention was adopted on June 3, 1997 in Geneva and is one of the key international instruments regulating employment.

Ratification will create a legal basis for the activities of private employment agencies, establish uniform standards, and improve the quality of services provided. It will also help harmonize national legislation with international labor standards, the presidential press service noted.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on September 25, 2025.
