Kyrgyzstan joins key IAEA Nuclear Conventions

A delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Mashiev, participated in the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held in Vienna on September 15-19, 2025.

Speaking at the plenary session, the minister emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to the goals and principles of nuclear safety, the importance of international cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy, ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Kyrgyzstan presented results on environmental and radiation safety, including the completion of projects to reclaim uranium legacy sites in Min-Kush and Shekaftar with the support of the Environmental Remediation Account for Central Asia managed by the EBRD. Upcoming activities in Mailuu-Suu were also highlighted.

During the conference, a ceremony was held to present IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi with documents confirming Kyrgyzstan’s accession to two major international conventions: the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the updated Small Quantities Protocol to the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the IAEA on safeguards in connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Additionally, a new agreement was signed — the Country Framework Technical Cooperation Programme between Kyrgyzstan and the IAEA for 2026–2031.

The document sets priorities for cooperation in medicine, agriculture, workforce development, and environmental safety.

The Kyrgyz delegation also held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives from the IAEA’s Nuclear Safety and Safeguards Departments, INTERPOL, the OPEC Fund, the Global Alliance for Responsible and Green Minerals under UNIDO, reaffirming Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to further strengthen partnerships for the sustainable and safe use of atomic energy.