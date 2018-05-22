Government promises to finish construction of new unit of Oncology Center

Construction of a new building for pediatric oncology and hematology units, as well as the adult hematology of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology under the Ministry of Health, will be completed. The Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Currently, construction work is temporarily suspended until resumption of financing.

«Up to date, work from the underground phase to the fourth floor has been completed, the remaining construction work will be continued without fail,» the government said.

The government reminded that earlier it was decided to build a modern and comfortable 7-storey building.

According to the project, there was a ground floor with a total area of ​​12,528 square meters for 150 beds for children’s and adult oncohematology unit.

«The cost of this facility is 601.3 million soms (without infrastructure and medical equipment). Since the beginning of construction in 2017, 70 million soms have been allocated and in March 2018 — 30 million (with a plan of 50 million soms). The funds were allocated by the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic under Capital Investments item,» the Cabinet informed.

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities under the government was instructed to conduct construction work strictly according to the approved building norms and regulations, taking into account the real possibilities of financing this project from the state budget.

At the same time, it should be noted that the government is also looking for sources of financing for capital repairs in the units that desperately need them: abdominal and thoracic oncology and mammology.