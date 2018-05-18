14:08
Rural people – frequent victims of human trafficking in Kyrgyzstan

Rural people more often become victims of human trafficking and forced labor. The national coordinator of the International Labor Organization in the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Orokov said this at the roundtable discussion «Labor Sphere.»

«The level of education in rural areas is much lower. I heard there is an idea to hold nationwide testing separately for graduates of rural schools and city schools. Graduates of rural schools lag far behind in their academic performance from urban children,» he said.

According to him, one of the problems of child labor is that children and their parents pay less attention to education. «That’s why we are fighting to make children learn and keep up their health. The majority of victims of human trafficking, most of the migrants, primarily come from rural areas. Due to the fact that they have a lower education, they more often become victims of human trafficking and forced labor,» Bakyt Orokov said.

According to him, it is necessary to pay attention to the reform of rural school education.
