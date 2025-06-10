Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking begin in Kyrgyzstan

Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking and illegal migration will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time from June 9 to June 14, 2025. The Ministry of Labor’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the event is organized in cooperation with the OSCE Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, with participation of over 100 representatives from Central Asian countries and Turkey.

The official opening of the event was held by the Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Bakyt Darmankul uulu.

«Human trafficking is one of the most alarming crimes of our time. It undermines the foundations of human rights and requires clear, coordinated action from all countries in the region. Kyrgyzstan considers combating this phenomenon a national priority. Hosting such a large-scale simulation exercise in our country is a significant step toward strengthening interagency cooperation, improving the qualifications of specialists, and developing unified approaches,» the Deputy Minister emphasized.

The main goal of the exercises is to develop practical skills in identifying, protecting, and referring victims of human trafficking, as well as to improve coordination among agencies at both the national and regional levels.