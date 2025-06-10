10:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking begin in Kyrgyzstan

Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking and illegal migration will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time from June 9 to June 14, 2025. The Ministry of Labor’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the event is organized in cooperation with the OSCE Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, with participation of over 100 representatives from Central Asian countries and Turkey.

The official opening of the event was held by the Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Bakyt Darmankul uulu.

«Human trafficking is one of the most alarming crimes of our time. It undermines the foundations of human rights and requires clear, coordinated action from all countries in the region. Kyrgyzstan considers combating this phenomenon a national priority. Hosting such a large-scale simulation exercise in our country is a significant step toward strengthening interagency cooperation, improving the qualifications of specialists, and developing unified approaches,» the Deputy Minister emphasized.

The main goal of the exercises is to develop practical skills in identifying, protecting, and referring victims of human trafficking, as well as to improve coordination among agencies at both the national and regional levels.
link: https://24.kg/english/332101/
views: 109
Print
Related
Over 100 human trafficking crimes investigated in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city
Women and children are most exposed to sexual exploitation - deputy
Kyrgyzstan initiates 30 criminal cases on human trafficking in 2022
Kyrgyzstani sentenced for attempt to sell her child
Labor Ministry and OSCE to work together to combat human trafficking
Kyrgyz woman tries to sell her child in Yekaterinburg
Three criminal cases on human trafficking initiated in Kyrgyzstan in 2022
Over 70 percent of human trafficking victims worldwide - women and girls
Website selling newborns detected in Almaty
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
10:46
Court extends detention of human rights activist Rita Karasartova until July 12 Court extends detention of human rights activist Rita K...
10:23
Two men attack citizen of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg
10:16
Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking begin in Kyrgyzstan
10:07
More than 100 children with congenital heart defects waiting for surgery
09:57
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Uzbekistan
9 June, Monday
21:35
Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transportation in Kyrgyzstan
17:40
Kyrgyz triathletes win gold at tournament in Azerbaijan
17:34
Kyrgyzstan to elect Parliament under revised system — President signs law