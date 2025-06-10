Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking begin in Kyrgyzstan

Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking and illegal migration will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time from June 9 to June 14, 2025. The Ministry of Labor’s press service reported.
According to the ministry, the event is organized in cooperation with the OSCE Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, with participation of over 100 representatives from Central Asian countries and Turkey.
The official opening of the event was held by the Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Bakyt Darmankul uulu.
The main goal of the exercises is to develop practical skills in identifying, protecting, and referring victims of human trafficking, as well as to improve coordination among agencies at both the national and regional levels.