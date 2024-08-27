16:31
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city

A 15-year-old girl was in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city. The press service of the Institute of Ombudsman reported.

A representative of the teenager, Zhakhangir Saifullaev, contacted the Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva. He told that the girl was punished for any disobedience and all of this was filmed on camera.

«The video shows gruesome footage of abuse of the girl — she is beaten, threatened with violence, stripped naked, her eyebrows shaved off with a razor. The girl was «sold» to different men to provide intimate services. She went through all the circles of hell,» Zhakhangir Saifullaev told.

He added that the video is now being distributed in messaging apps.

The Ombudsman urges law enforcement agencies to take measures to ensure the safety of victims of human trafficking.

People engaged in trafficking in children must be punished to the fullest extent of the law. All those involved in such a flagrant crime must be found and punished.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva

According to the Institute of Ombudsman, the authorized representative of the Ombudsperson in Osh is taking measures to provide legal assistance to the victim of violence. The victim requires long-term rehabilitation. The girl fears for her life, since everyone who beat her, threatened and abused her are still at large.
link: https://24.kg/english/303249/
views: 61
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani gets enslaved in Kazakhstan, asks for help to return home
Women and children are most exposed to sexual exploitation - deputy
Kyrgyzstan initiates 30 criminal cases on human trafficking in 2022
Kyrgyzstani sentenced for attempt to sell her child
Labor Ministry and OSCE to work together to combat human trafficking
Kyrgyz woman tries to sell her child in Yekaterinburg
Three criminal cases on human trafficking initiated in Kyrgyzstan in 2022
Over 70 percent of human trafficking victims worldwide - women and girls
Website selling newborns detected in Almaty
Cabinet of Ministers approves program to combat human trafficking
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers
Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
27 August, Tuesday
16:17
National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchange market in 2024 National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchang...
16:10
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city
15:59
Kum-Shagyl plant and quarry in Bishkek returned to state
15:49
Foreigners beaten in sewing workshop in Bishkek
15:40
Azat Kozubekov appointed Deputy Chairman of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan