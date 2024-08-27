15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city

A 15-year-old girl was in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city. The press service of the Institute of Ombudsman reported.

A representative of the teenager, Zhakhangir Saifullaev, contacted the Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva. He told that the girl was punished for any disobedience and all of this was filmed on camera.

«The video shows gruesome footage of abuse of the girl — she is beaten, threatened with violence, stripped naked, her eyebrows shaved off with a razor. The girl was «sold» to different men to provide intimate services. She went through all the circles of hell,» Zhakhangir Saifullaev told.

He added that the video is now being distributed in messaging apps.

The Ombudsman urges law enforcement agencies to take measures to ensure the safety of victims of human trafficking.

People engaged in trafficking in children must be punished to the fullest extent of the law. All those involved in such a flagrant crime must be found and punished. Jamilya Jamanbaeva

According to the Institute of Ombudsman, the authorized representative of the Ombudsperson in Osh is taking measures to provide legal assistance to the victim of violence. The victim requires long-term rehabilitation. The girl fears for her life, since everyone who beat her, threatened and abused her are still at large.