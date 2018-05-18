Smart City project postponed again due to lack of regulatory framework

Safe City project will not be launched industrially, because there is no regulatory framework for this. The head of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiev told 24.kg news agency.

The former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov launched the project on photo and video recording of violations of traffic rules. After his resignation, the civilian activists had fears that the project would be frozen. And the officials themselves began to talk about Safe City more often. However, Bakyt Sharshembiev explained that suspension of the project was out of question. Safe City project is only a part of Smart City. The project includes not only recording of traffic violations, but also a system for monitoring the work of utility and rescue services, power engineers, as well as offenses.

Safe City project in the form it was presented exists now. It works in pilot mode. The pilot project will not be canceled or suspended. The analysis that the government needed is now under way.

There is no regulatory framework for launching Safe City so far. The whole way — from recording the traffic violations to sending a fine to the driver — should be clearly spelled out. An electronic format of work should be set. This point has not yet been worked out. Bakyt Sharshembiev

«The rules and regulations are not worked out to set the same fines. This is an important point. Now we have started to develop the concept of Smart City, which includes Safe City. When the project was launched in the pilot mode, nothing was said about the time of its industrial launch, a tender, technical specification, feasibility study. There is not any. Now we are working in this direction. A model of the investment project is being discussed,» Bakyt Sharshembiev stressed.

At the same time, he promised that the documents would be adopted within one — two months. Bakyt Sharshembiev said that there are the first conclusions from the pilot project. For example, the authorities already know exactly which of the cameras installed at intersections work better.

«We know that the project needs to be launched quickly. Therefore, we do not sit, we do not wait and we do not stop anything. At the same time, we will not make hasty conclusions and give hasty promises,» the head of the State Committee for Communications summed up.