11:44
USD 68.51
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.11
English

Almazbek Atambayev may lose his inviolability

Deputies of the Parliament supported the proposal of their colleague Iskhak Masaliev to develop a law on depriving the ex-presidents of the country of their inviolability. If the Parliament adopts such a document by majority vote, Almazbek Atambayev may lose the status of ex-president.

A three-day discussion of the findings of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of the breakdown at Bishkek HPP and the rational use of $ 386 million loan ended the day before in Parliament.

Iskhak Masaliev offered to deprive not only Almazbek Atambayev, but also all the subsequent presidents of their inviolability in order they could be prosecuted.

The deputies approved the proposal, but opposed an international audit to verify the cost of reconstruction of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The parliament members decided that the Accounts Chamber should be entrusted with it.

The deputies of the Parliament decided that all the officials, involved in lobbying an agreement with TBEA, should bear political responsibility, even criminal, if necessary. The guilty must compensate the damage.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened four criminal cases on the situation at the Bishkek HPP. A special investigation team is working in the State Committee for National Security.
link:
views: 117
Print
Related
Deputy demands to deprive Almazbek Atambayev the status of ex-president
SDPK comments on "rumors that slander Almazbek Atambayev"
Almazbek Atambayev not withdraw property claims against Tekebayev's lawyer
Almazbek Atambayev ready to meet with President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Almazbek Atambayev has his own TV channel
Mayor of Bishkek about Almazbek Atambayev, rumors about his resignation
45,000 soms transferred from salary of Tekebayev's lawyer to Almazbek Atambayev
Farid Niyazov leaves SDPK Political Council to head April charity fund
Almazbek Atambayev meets with deputies of SDPK faction
Almazbek Atambayev to meet with deputies of SDPK faction
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation