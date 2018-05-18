Almazbek Atambayev may lose his inviolability

Deputies of the Parliament supported the proposal of their colleague Iskhak Masaliev to develop a law on depriving the ex-presidents of the country of their inviolability. If the Parliament adopts such a document by majority vote, Almazbek Atambayev may lose the status of ex-president.

A three-day discussion of the findings of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of the breakdown at Bishkek HPP and the rational use of $ 386 million loan ended the day before in Parliament.

Iskhak Masaliev offered to deprive not only Almazbek Atambayev, but also all the subsequent presidents of their inviolability in order they could be prosecuted.

The deputies approved the proposal, but opposed an international audit to verify the cost of reconstruction of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The parliament members decided that the Accounts Chamber should be entrusted with it.

The deputies of the Parliament decided that all the officials, involved in lobbying an agreement with TBEA, should bear political responsibility, even criminal, if necessary. The guilty must compensate the damage.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened four criminal cases on the situation at the Bishkek HPP. A special investigation team is working in the State Committee for National Security.