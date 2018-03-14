15:27
Bishkek-Osh road closed due to avalanche

An avalanche of 2.5 million cubic meters descended at the 246th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road the day before at about 10.40 pm. The road is completely closed.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the passage through the posts Sosnovka, Otmok and Aral is closed.

The Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Davletbek Alimbekov and 20 rescuers left for the scene. The engineering machinery is used to clear the road of snow.

Warming and meals centers are set up at posts Sosnovka in Zhaiylsky district and Aral in Toktogul district.

According to preliminary data, no victims and injured reported.
