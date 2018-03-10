Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"

The exhibition «Between the Sky and Issyk-Kul Lake: 100 Sights Kyrgyzstan» takes place at the Gallery of Classic Photography in Moscow. Website of the gallery reported.

The exhibition is dedicated to the unique beauty of Kyrgyzstan, a country where the mountains cover more than 90 percent of the area and more than 40,000 large and small rivers originate, where almost all geographical belts, typical of the Northern Hemisphere of the planet, can be found: glaciers, mountain forests and dry steppes, deserts, alpine and floodplain meadows.

The photos presented at the exhibition were made by Mikhail Flint and Vladimir Onopko.

«Extraordinary natural contrasts, the neighborhood of landscapes, which, it would seem, can be seen only in the places of the Earth, which are separated by thousands and thousands of kilometers, are striking in Kyrgyzstan. The stunning red limestones of Skazka gorge descend to the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake; snow-capped mountain peaks and lifeless black rocks adjoin the juniper forests and the richest high-mountain pastures with which the centuries-old indigenous way of life in Kyrgyzstan is closely connected,» the organizers wrote.