Technical director of Electric Stations JSC detained

Employees of the State Committee for National Security detained Almaz Jusupbekov, technical director of Electric Stations JSC. He will be charged within the investigation of the criminal case on Bishkek HPP breakdown. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Almaz Jusupbekov is waiting for the sanction of the court in SCNS pretrial detention center.

Earlier, SCNS officers detained former first deputy general director of Electric Stations JSC Berdibek Borkoyev. He will be under arrest until the end of investigation.

Two commissions — interdepartmental and deputy — were set up after the breakdown at the Bishkek HPP. They find out the reasons that led to the failure.

It became known that the documents on the modernization of Bishkek HPP were corrected after the fact and the Bishkek HPP was modernized without a project.
