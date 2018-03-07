Emergency Situations Ministry resettles people from dangerous areas

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is forced to cut off electricity and close roads to resettle people from dangerous areas. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, temporary resettlement of local residents from landslide-prone areas is carried out in Osh and Jalal-Abad region jointly with the local authorities. As of today, 160 families have been temporarily resettled from such areas in Bazar-Korgon, Aksy and Suzak districts.

At the moment, 1,190 families live in landslide-prone areas in Jalal-Abad region. 797 families received from the state a loan and land plots, but they do not resettle. As for 393 families, local authorities resolve issues with the transformation of their land.

«We were forced to cut off electricity, close roads in some villages in order to temporarily resettle 180 families from hazardous areas. 160 families were temporarily resettled to relatives, and 20 families still live in their homes. And this is even in spite of the fact that there are no comfortable conditions for life. These are forced measures to save the lives of people who live in hazardous areas,» told Abdisharip Bekilov, acting head of the Emergency Situations Department for Jalal-Abad region.

A tent camp will be set up in Zerger rural area of Uzgen district, Osh region for temporary resettlement of local residents to a safer place. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic allocated 225 five-seat tents for this purpose.