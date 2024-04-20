Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan have completed the resettlement of residents of Barak exclave, located on the territory of Uzbekistan. ElTR TV channel reported.

According to the resettled people, all houses and social facilities in Barak were dismantled and they were transported to Kyrgyzstan. A total of 98 families moved, temporarily dispersing to different districts of Osh region. Some settled in houses of relatives, others — in rented housing.

It is noted that the authorities of Kyrgyzstan intend to settle all 98 families on one territory — on land of 208 hectares, which was provided by Uzbekistan in exchange for Barak. The construction plan has already been developed, the houses are scheduled to be commissioned by August 31 — the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan.