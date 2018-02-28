Deputies continue to seek violations in Health Ministry

The deputy work group continues to seek violations in the Ministry of Health.

As the group’s chairperson, MP Aida Ismailova, told 24.kg news agency, the National Hospital, the Department of Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department are being checked.

«The same team of experts, representatives of the prosecutor’s office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, financial police, the Central Committee of Trade Unions, experts on state purchases, the State Technical Supervision Department carry out work. The commission has an open work date. Perhaps, the results will be presented next month,» Aida Ismailova said.

After a number of complaints from doctors and the public, a commission was set up in the Parliament to study the activities of the Ministry of Health. Preliminary results of violations were presented at a meeting of the Committee on Social Affairs of the Parliament. They promised to hand over materials to the prosecutor’s office.

Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that there were enough violations in the Ministry of Health to dismiss the minister from office.

The Minister of Health, Talantbek Batyraliev, according to the press center of the Ministry of Health, left for Turkey to discuss bilateral cooperation issues.