More than 200 resorts pay about 6 million soms as property tax

At least 217 health resorts are registered in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, which annually pay 5.7 million soms as second and third group property tax. Economy Minister Artem Novikov announced this today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

Deputy Elvira Surabaldieva drew attention to the fact that the Ministry of Economy proposes to increase the coefficient for property tax. The deputy asked if this increase would affect the prices for holidaymakers, because holidays at Issyk-Kul lake are not cheap now.

"Now health resorts pay 0.2 percent of the property tax, including large resorts. We propose to change the coefficient by 0.8. Due to this, income from property tax will increase to 18 million soms. Enterprises can attribute the amount to the income tax costs," Artem Novikov said.