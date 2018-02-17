16:44
Ministry of Culture supports ban on import of ak-kalpaks

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan supports the ban on imports of ak- kalpaks. Press service of the ministry reported.

The initiative to ban the import of the national headdress to Kyrgyzstan from neighboring countries belongs to the deputies of the Parliament. The bill was submitted for public discussion. Any Kyrgyz citizen can post his comments and suggestions on the official websites of the government and the Parliament.

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism believes that in fact, poor-quality goods made of synthetics fabrics enter Kyrgyzstan, that negatively affects the perception of the original Kyrgyz ak-kalpak by foreign guests.
