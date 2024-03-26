16:36
Major renovation of Culture Ministry building begins

A major renovation of the building of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy has begun in Bishkek. A reader sent the photos to 24.kg news agency.

The photographs show that the plaster has already been removed from the building.

The building was constructed in 1927. Until 1936, it housed the Central Executive Committee and the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kyrgyz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. Then various government agencies and museums were located there.

The building is a historical and architectural monument of republican significance.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities will spend almost 29 million soms on the renovation of the building of the Ministry of Culture. These funds will be used to plaster walls and ceilings, install new metal fences, lighting and lay cables.

The need for repairs in the building of the Ministry of Culture was reported back in 2019.
