Major renovation of Culture Ministry building begins

A major renovation of the building of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy has begun in Bishkek. A reader sent the photos to 24.kg news agency.
The photographs show that the plaster has already been removed from the building.
The building is a historical and architectural monument of republican significance.
Earlier it was reported that the authorities will spend almost 29 million soms on the renovation of the building of the Ministry of Culture. These funds will be used to plaster walls and ceilings, install new metal fences, lighting and lay cables.
The need for repairs in the building of the Ministry of Culture was reported back in 2019.