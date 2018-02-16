Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the President of the United States of America, Donald John Trump, in connection with the numerous casualties as a result of shooting at the school in Parkland, Florida. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov conveyed words of deep sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the wishes of speedy recovery to all the injured.

Recall, 17 people were killed in shooting at the school in Parkland (Florida).