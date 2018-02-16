16:05
Kyrgyzstan implements 17 public-private partnership projects

At least 17 public-private partnership projects are currently being implemented in Kyrgyzstan for $ 166 million. The Vice Prime Minister Dair Kenekeev announced today at the parliamentary hearings of the law on public-private partnership.

According to him, four projects are being implemented in the sphere of health care, tourism and sports, five — in urban development. One project is being implemented in each of the fields — transport, customs logistics, culture and education.

Dair Kenekeev told that in 2014 the Fund for Financing the Preparation of PPP projects was established jointly with the Asian Development Bank for 280 million soms. Up to date, it has financed drawing up of a feasibility study for eight projects for 100 million soms.

Minister of Economy Artem Novikov said that there are difficulties in initiating PPP projects. For example, it took about two years to prepare and approve a project on hemodialysis, which should start working this year.
