IFC interested in construction of Upper Naryn HPP cascade

"We are discussing with the National Energy Holding the projects on construction of the Upper Naryn HPP cascade and a 100-megawatt solar station near Bishkek," Martin Naegele, the Country Officer of the International Finance Corporation in Kyrgyzstan, said at a parliamentary hearings on the law on public-private partnership (PPP).

Martin Naegele did not mention any details of the cooperation. It is known only that IFC will help the government of Kyrgyzstan with the search for investors for the construction of the HPPs of the Upper Naryn cascade. Specific project terms are not voiced.

At the same time, the representative of IFC noted some difficulties related to the law on PPP. PPP projects require a completely new type of cooperation, sharing of risks between the state and the private partner. Therefore, the most important thing is the good preparation of projects. At the very beginning, it is necessary to involve potential investors, so that risk sharing to become realizable. Martin Naegele noted that the new law on PPPs would really facilitate and accelerate the implementation of new projects of public-private partnership.

"To implement an effective PPP program, big political will and support from all state bodies is needed. Only with the active support of all organs you can achieve results," concluded Martin Naegele.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Ulanbek Ryskulov, told journalists that IFC would help the government of Kyrgyzstan with the search for an investor for the construction of Upper Naryn HPP cascade.