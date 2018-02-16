16:05
Vice Prime Minister: Investors not want to do business with Kyrgyz government

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dair Kenekeev doubts that the country can develop with the help of public-private partnership. Investors want to be independent. The official said at the parliamentary hearings on the law on public-private partnership.

According to him, the implementation of PPP projects in Kyrgyzstan is relevant issue since 2010. Talks that some projects are implemented in PPP format sound beautiful, but society should be ready for it. The Vice Prime Minister did not find the countries closest to Kyrgyzstan, which would be developed with the help of PPP.

Now investors are psychologically different. They do not want to do business with the government. If there is 1 percent of the state share in a privatized company, then they do not want to enter into it. Everybody wants to be 100% independent.

Dair Kenekeev

In response, MP Torobai Zulpukarov noted that many neighboring countries simply have no law on PPP. And such states as Turkey and South Korea received advantages from such projects. The deputy is confident that investors will implement a PPP project if the state creates a good investment climate.
