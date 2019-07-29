President of Kyrgyzstan signs new law on public-private partnership

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law on public-private partnership. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The law was passed by the Parliament on June 19, 2019. The purpose of the document is to improve the country’s legislation on public-private partnership (PPP), taking into account law enforcement practice, simplification of procedures and reduction of time in the process of preparing PPP projects.

The law comes into force in three months after the date of its official publication.

«From the day of the entry into force of the new one, the current law on PPP will become invalid. The implementation of a public-private partnership project, which is at the stage of preparation or holding of a tender, can be carried out at the choice of a public partner in accordance with the procedures established by the new law,» the department said.