18 lakes in Kyrgyzstan - under breakthrough threat

A list of dangerous lakes was compiled in Kyrgyzstan. At least 18 lakes are under threat of a breakthrough. This was announced today at a board meeting of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the results of 2017.

According to the ministry, 5 lakes entered the first, 13 — the second categories of breakthrough threat.

In 2017, there were 339 emergency situations of natural and man-made nature (in 2016 — 248). They killed 141 people (in 2016 — 47). The material damage, according to the ministry, amounted to 1.27 billion soms.