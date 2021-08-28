Travel blogger shows 10 most beautiful mountain lakes in Kyrgyzstan

Travel blogger Tynchtyk Mukambetov compiled ranking of 10 the most beautiful mountain lakes in Kyrgyzstan. He announced it on his Instagram.
The pictures were taken by a drone in five regions of the country. «There are locations in the list, which I visited. I did not include three large lakes — Chatyr-Kul, Son-Kul, Issyk-Kul,» Tynchtyk Mukambetov wrote.
The top 10 mountain lakes are:
- Kol-Tetiri, Naryn region;
- Ala-Kol, Issyk-Kul region;
- Sary-Chelek, Jalal-Abad region;
- Tulpar-Kol, Osh region;
- Kara-Kamysh, Jalal-Abad region;
- Kol-Ukok, Naryn region;
- Kol-Kogur, Chui region;
- Kol-Kupan, Jalal-Abad region;
- Kol-Tor, (At-Bashi) Naryn region;
- Kara-Suu, Jalal-Abad region.