11:47
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Travel blogger shows 10 most beautiful mountain lakes in Kyrgyzstan

Travel blogger Tynchtyk Mukambetov compiled ranking of 10 the most beautiful mountain lakes in Kyrgyzstan. He announced it on his Instagram.

The pictures were taken by a drone in five regions of the country. «There are locations in the list, which I visited. I did not include three large lakes — Chatyr-Kul, Son-Kul, Issyk-Kul,» Tynchtyk Mukambetov wrote.

The top 10 mountain lakes are:

  • Kol-Tetiri, Naryn region;
  • Ala-Kol, Issyk-Kul region;
  • Sary-Chelek, Jalal-Abad region;
  • Tulpar-Kol, Osh region;
  • Kara-Kamysh, Jalal-Abad region;
  • Kol-Ukok, Naryn region;
  • Kol-Kogur, Chui region;
  • Kol-Kupan, Jalal-Abad region;
  • Kol-Tor, (At-Bashi) Naryn region;
  • Kara-Suu, Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/205473/
views: 122
Print
Related
Emergencies Ministry: Abnormal heat poses risk of mountain lakes bursting
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independent ranking of universities
Oryol i Reshka popular travel TV show to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
Emergencies Ministry examines state of high altitude lakes in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
Kyrgyzstan takes 99th place out of 100 in English Proficiency Index
Two Kyrgyz universities get into best universities ranking
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
28 August, Saturday
10:36
Agricultural fair to take place in Bishkek Agricultural fair to take place in Bishkek
10:15
Travel blogger shows 10 most beautiful mountain lakes in Kyrgyzstan
10:03
New Razzakov substation launched in Batken region
09:47
China renders assistance to conflict-affected schools in Batken region
09:27
Clean-up takes place in Osh city
27 August, Friday
18:10
Ala-kachuu: Only 8 out of 59 facts being investigated
17:53
Sadyr Japarov visits facilities restored after conflict in Maksat village
17:44
President of Kyrgyzstan calls on Batken residents not to worry
17:10
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine